AppCoins Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,680.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $29,680.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

