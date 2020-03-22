Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Apple stock traded down $15.54 on Friday, reaching $229.24. 100,423,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.