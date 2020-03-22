Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

