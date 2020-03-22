Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,967,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.