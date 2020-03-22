Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to report $950,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. Aptinyx posted sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $3.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 million to $3.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.56 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

APTX stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

In related news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.