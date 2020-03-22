Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $77.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $45.17 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

