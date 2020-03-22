AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 171,131 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Assurant worth $107,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Assurant stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

