AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 245,989 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Steel Dynamics worth $101,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

