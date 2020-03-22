AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 381,625 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Hasbro worth $120,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 183,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $46.11 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

