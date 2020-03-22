AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,175 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Simon Property Group worth $133,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

