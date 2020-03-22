AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.50% of World Fuel Services worth $99,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

