AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 138,081 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Snap-on worth $115,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,705 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

