AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 48,009 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $128,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

REGN stock opened at $438.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $518.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

