AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 78,325 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $131,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $138.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

