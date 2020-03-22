AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Agilent Technologies worth $113,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 33,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 442,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $66.46 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.