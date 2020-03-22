AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,120,205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $128,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

