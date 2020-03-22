AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 5.14% of Amc Networks worth $112,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Amc Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amc Networks by 1,992.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.