AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 3M worth $113,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of 3M by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,774,000 after buying an additional 511,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after buying an additional 423,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

