AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Broadcom worth $130,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

