AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of JetBlue Airways worth $103,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 643,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,257,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 77,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

