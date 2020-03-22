AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,444 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $134,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $113.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

