AQR Capital Management LLC Has $102.27 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,509,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,964 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Unum Group worth $102,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Unum Group stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

