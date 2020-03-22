AQR Capital Management LLC Has $111.23 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $111,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $645.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $732.59 and its 200-day moving average is $734.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.91 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.14.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.