AQR Capital Management LLC Has $125.30 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 907,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Arch Capital Group worth $125,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,814,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 715.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 70,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 712,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

