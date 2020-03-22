AQR Capital Management LLC Has $134.26 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Acuity Brands worth $134,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 269,236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,341,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $123.69. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

