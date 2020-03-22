AQR Capital Management LLC Has $142.61 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 302,843 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Tractor Supply worth $142,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.24.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

