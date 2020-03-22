AQR Capital Management LLC Has $152.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Kohl’s worth $152,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $15.85 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

