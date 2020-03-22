AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799,392 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Hormel Foods worth $121,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $22,926,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 964,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,054,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 429,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

