AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Henry Schein worth $117,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

