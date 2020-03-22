AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 102,662 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Regal Beloit worth $99,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,365,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after buying an additional 66,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $57.66 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

