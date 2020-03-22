AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 137,361 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $118,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 85.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $329.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $413.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

