AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,310 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Zoetis worth $134,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,040,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,050,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,674,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,995,000 after acquiring an additional 542,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

