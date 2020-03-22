AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 813,679 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 336.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Alliance Data Systems worth $117,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at $658,270.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

