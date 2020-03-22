AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,986 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Atmos Energy worth $98,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $86.20 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

