AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of International Paper worth $150,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $29.51 on Friday. International Paper Co has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

