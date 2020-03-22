AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 470.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Owens Corning worth $116,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

