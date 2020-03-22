AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SYSCO worth $113,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.