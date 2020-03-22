AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sempra Energy worth $100,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

