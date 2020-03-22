AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,055,954 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726,653 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,055,954 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Southwest Airlines worth $147,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.49.

NYSE LUV opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

