AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,082,336 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Ameren worth $140,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Ameren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

AEE stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

