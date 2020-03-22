AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $100,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,401,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,643,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.38. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

