AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 146,397 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 146,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of VMware worth $107,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VMware from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

