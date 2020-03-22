AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 210,324 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,324 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $129,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,862,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,189,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,981,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

NYSE PEG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

