AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 534,319 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534,319 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of HollyFrontier worth $144,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

HFC stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

