AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Bunge worth $109,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,594,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $24,987,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 974.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,523 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Zachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

