AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Graham worth $107,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 25.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 12.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHC opened at $317.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.64. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $756.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.