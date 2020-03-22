AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 273,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of ITT worth $118,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after purchasing an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in ITT by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 503,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,186,000 after buying an additional 403,110 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $32,072,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ITT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

ITT stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. ITT Inc has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

