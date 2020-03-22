Aragon (ANT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Aragon has a market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00010506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitfinex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.02692212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00191872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000629 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,615,203 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Bitfinex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

