ARAW (ARAW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $4,996.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.04381660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00038179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003828 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

