Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Tops $49,134.89

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $49,134.89 and approximately $107.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,939,237 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

